DA: 2 women allegedly attacked outside Haverhill home

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered outside a Haverhill home Wednesday after officials said two women were allegedly attacked.

The active scene stretched the entire block of Fairview Farm Road as of 6 p.m. and police blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

One of the victims had to be airlifted to a Boston hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

A sedan was seen on the side of the road with what appeared to be a smashed window.

Neighbor Chris Heywood said he heard a commotion and went out to see what was happening.

“I saw a man on top of somebody so I went over there, a police officer came running across the snow and tackled him, handcuffed him, and at the same time I didn’t realize there was a body there, and police were trying to get her, turned out it was a woman who had been stabbed,” the man explained.

A man has been taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities said they do not believe this was a random attack.

#Breaking Heavy police presence on Fairview Farm Rd in Haverhill, MA . Waiting to get details from police on what exactly happened. Stay with @7News for updates pic.twitter.com/JTXwWKFxJY — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) March 3, 2021

First responders from Salem, NH were also at the scene.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)