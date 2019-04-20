DA: 2 women freed, knife-wielding suspect shot by SWAT in Hopedale

HOPEDALE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women were rescued from a home in Hopedale while a man threatening to harm himself and police with a knife was shot by a SWAT officer, authorities said.

Officers responding to 16 Larkin Lane to investigate a report of an intoxicated, knife-wielding man making threats found Harvey Bennett Hubbard, 61, visibly distraught, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Hubbard allegedly began threatening to stab the responding officers.

Two women, who had barricaded themselves in a second-story bedroom, climbed out a window and down a Hopedale Fire Department ladder, Early said. They were not injured.

Officers negotiating with Hubbard entered his residence and a SWAT officer fired two rounds, striking Hubbard in the abdomen, according to Early.

He was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where he is listed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

