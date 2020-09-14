DA: 20-year-old woman charged in connection with fatal Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Weymouth woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing that claimed the life of another woman in Attleboro last week, officials said.

Kayla Cantu is slated to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Officers responding to a report of a commotion on Leroy Street around 4 p.m. on Friday found Duphily bleeding profusely from an apparent stab wound, Attleboro police said.

State and local police later tracked Cantu to Providence, where she was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon, the district attorney’s office said.

A homicide investigation remains ongoing.

