DA: 20-year-old woman held on $25K bail in connection with fatal Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Weymouth woman was arraigned Monday in connection with a stabbing that claimed the life of another woman in Attleboro last week, officials said.

Kayla Cantu was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail after being arraigned in Attleboro District Court on one charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the double stabbing that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan told the court that the investigation has revealed that Duphily, Cantu, Duphily’s 28-year-old husband, and others were staying in the apartment at 6 Leroy Street and just before 4 p.m. on Friday, a fight broke out inside the apartment, allegedly over stolen money and drugs.

Mohan went on to say that Duphily and Cantu engaged in a fight inside and outside the apartment.

At which point, Duphily’s husband approached the two women and Cantu is accused of slashing him in the face — the basis of the assault charge lodged against Cantu on Monday.

Following the altercation, Cantu fled on foot and hid in the bushes until one of the victims spotted her. She then took off toward Bicknell Street where she told an officer working a detail that she had been stabbed.

Officers responding to a report of a commotion at the Leroy Street home said they found Duphily bleeding profusely from two apparent stab wounds, DA Quinn said.

She was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

While Cantu’s hand was slashed, Mohan told the court this was likely due to the knife slipping in her hand. Duphily’s husband was also treated for minor injuries.

State and local police later tracked Cantu to Providence, where she was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon, the district attorney’s office said.

A homicide investigation remains ongoing.

In addition to being held on bail, Cantu was also ordered held without bail for up to 60 days as she was previously out on bail for an open assault with a dangerous weapon case also out of Attleboro District Court.

