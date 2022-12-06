LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty-one people were arrested in the Greater Lowell area and other communities Tuesday as the result of a major drug trafficking and firearms operation, officials announced.

As a result of 32 search warrants executed Tuesday, police seized 11 guns, hundreds of grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Xanax, and more than $100,000, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle.

Since 2019, the Lowell Police Department in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies conducted multiple undercover purchases of narcotics and identified several individuals suspected of being involved in a large scale drug supply chain ranging from sellers in bulk to street level distributors. That investigation continued for the purpose of identifying the source of and storage locations for the drugs.

In October 2022, a Middlesex Superior Court Justice issued a wiretap warrant authorizing the interception of electronic communications relating to drug trafficking. Over the course of the investigation, police and prosecutors gathered evidence that Hector Arriaga, 33 of Lowell, was allegedly leading and operating a drug trafficking enterprise, self-named the “Cocaine Cowboys.”

The operation is alleged to have included dispatching runners to purchase drugs, cutting and packaging those drugs for resale, and taking and filling orders from customers.

The individuals charged as a result of this investigation are listed below. It is expected that most of the arraignments will occur Wednesdau in Lowell District Court.

This is an ongoing investigation and evidence is still being processed. Additional charges are possible.

Hector Arriaga, 32 of Lowell – Trafficking Fentanyl over 10 Grams (three counts), Trafficking in Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams (two counts), Trafficking in Firearms, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine, two counts), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams (two counts), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to: Traffic in Fentanyl over 200 grams, Traffic in Cocaine over 200 grams, Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl), Conspiracy to: Traffic in Firearms.

– Trafficking Fentanyl over 10 Grams (three counts), Trafficking in Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams (two counts), Trafficking in Firearms, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine, two counts), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams (two counts), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to: Traffic in Fentanyl over 200 grams, Traffic in Cocaine over 200 grams, Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl), Conspiracy to: Traffic in Firearms. Angel Castro Penaloza, 26 of Lowell – Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams and to Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl), Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams.

– Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams and to Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl), Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams. Zachary LaPorte, 27 of Winter Haven, FL – Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Conspiracy to: Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams and to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine)

– Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Conspiracy to: Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams and to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine) Rafael Mejias, 24 of Lowell -Trafficking Fentanyl over 10 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 18 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 36 grams, Conspiracy to: Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Traffic over 200 grams of cocaine

-Trafficking Fentanyl over 10 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 18 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 36 grams, Conspiracy to: Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Traffic over 200 grams of cocaine Ruben Torres, 22 of Lawrence – Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 18 grams, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine).

– Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 18 grams, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine). Anthony Flores, 29 of Tyngsboro – Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams.

– Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams. John Miller, 29 of Lowell – Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams.

– Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams. Randall Tremblay, 31 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine)

– Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine) Jason Pais, 31 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking in Firearms, Trafficking a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Carrying a Firearm, Carrying a Shotgun, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Ammunition, Trafficking Cocaine over 36 grams.

– Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking in Firearms, Trafficking a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Carrying a Firearm, Carrying a Shotgun, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Ammunition, Trafficking Cocaine over 36 grams. Wanda Quinones, 54 of Kingston, NH – Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 36 grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Controlled Substances (cocaine, oxycodone, methadone, Suboxone), Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams

– Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 36 grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Controlled Substances (cocaine, oxycodone, methadone, Suboxone), Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams Jesse Morales Martinez, 27 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 18 grams.

– Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 18 grams. Benyalis Mejias, 22 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Traffic over 200 grams of cocaine.

– Conspiracy to Traffic over 200 grams of cocaine. Roberto Lopez, 32 of Lowell – Distribution of a Class B Controlled substance (cocaine), Trafficking in Fentanyl over 10 grams, Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine).

Distribution of a Class B Controlled substance (cocaine), Trafficking in Fentanyl over 10 grams, Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine). David Sandoval, 31 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 100 grams.

Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 100 grams. Isaiah Colon, 20 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession of a Firearm.

Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession of a Firearm. Davis Ngoun, 22 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine) and to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl)

– Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine) and to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl) Juan Troncoso, 19 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine).

– Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine). Junior Frett, 39 of Lowell – Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Possession of a Firearm.

– Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Possession of a Firearm. Raynel Hilario, 35 of Methuen – Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams. Has been arraigned today in Lawrence District Court

– Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams. Has been arraigned today in Lawrence District Court Betsy Martinez, 46 of Lowell –Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams.

–Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams. Guelmin Manon, 35 of Lawrence – Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (cocaine), Possession of Ammunition.

