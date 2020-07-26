DA: 21-year-old man dies in drowning in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old Weymouth man drowned on Saturday in Lowell.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a male swimmer that had gone missing from Rynne Beach around 4:25 p.m. recovered the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Foul play is not expected, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)