DA: Man facing murder charge after he stabbed his mother to death in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man is set to face a judge Friday after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Plainville late Thursday night.

Sean Murphy is set to appear in Wrentham District Court at 9 a.m. on a murder charge, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to an apparent homicide at 37 Landau Road around 10:15 p.m. found 51-year-old Carlyn Murphy dead with apparent stab wounds, the DA’s Office said.

An ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Sean Murphy, who also lives at the home.

“While residents of the neighborhood and the town of Plainville may feel shocked by this incident, police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat or danger,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

No additional information has been released.

