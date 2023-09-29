LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Lexington man is facing criminal charges after police say he shot his mother and her friend on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a 911 call from Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan’s mother around 4:45 p.m. found her and a 55-year-old Haverhill woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a home on Keeler Farm Way, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lexington Police Chief Michael McLean.

Roman-Finnagan was taken into custody without incident.

The two women were taken to a nearby hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Roman-Finnagan was also taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation before he was ordered held pending his arraignment Monday in Concord District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery as a result of discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

A preliminary investigation suggests he bought the firearm illegally and was keeping it in his room. Investigators believe Roman-Finnagan retrieved the gun and shot both women while he was in the home with his mother and her friend.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

