DA: 24-year-old man killed in early morning New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in New Bedford early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 20 Bentley St. about 1:12 a.m. found Christopher Dunton lying in the roadway outside of a cab suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office.

Dunton was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the New Bedford Police Department and trooper’s assigned to Quinn’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to the call New Bedford police.

