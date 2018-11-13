BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man who was shot in Brockton Monday evening has died, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officers responding to a gunfire alert just before 6:30 p.m. found the victim, whose name has not been released, shot outside 21 Keith Ave., police said.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center before being airlifted to Boston Medical Center.

An investigation into the fatal shooting remains active.

