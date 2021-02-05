WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A second man has been charged with murder after a victim shot in Worcester back in July died six months later, officials said.

Anthony Negron, 26, of Camden, N.J. pleaded not guilty Friday in Central District Court to a murder charge in the death of Luis Tiru-Romero, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr announced.

Tiru-Romero was found with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and head on Mount Pleasant Street on the afternoon of July 9, Early said.

He died in hospice care on Jan. 30.

Negron was indicted on Sept. 15 on charges connected to the shooting, which included assault and battery, carrying a firearm not at home or work, carrying a loaded firearm not at home or work, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, and armed assault with intent to murder, according to Early.

Joe A. Merced, 32, of Worcester, was also charged with murder in the case, Early added.

He was arraigned Monday in Central District Court.

Both men have been ordered held without bail

