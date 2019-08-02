DA: 2nd suspect arrested in murder of homeless Lawrence woman

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old homeless woman in Lawrence, authorities announced.

Nelson Gilles, 23, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Lawrence District Court on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.

Giovanni Lebron was ordered held without bail last week on a charge of murder after a state police dive team found the body of Nicole Connor in the Spicket River near Manchester Street Park.

Investigators later determined that Connor was the victim of a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing.

