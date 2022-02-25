BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Brockton earlier this month that left a man dead.

Jeremy Depina, 15, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 22-year-old Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Friday.

Depina was found in Taunton on Thursday and taken into custody without incident.

Tashawn Brown, 17, pled not guilty Wednesday to a charge of murder in Andrade-Monteiro’s death. He was ordered held without bail.

Tashawn Brown appears in Brockton District Court on Feb. 23, 2022.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ash Street around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 found Andrade-Monteiro in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Brockton police said.

Andrade-Monteiro was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Brown is due back in court in March.

