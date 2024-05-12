NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a large gathering in Northboro that left a 16-year-old dead and a 17-year-old hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The name of the teen who died has not been released.

Officers responding to a report of of a person brandishing a gun at a large gathering on Howard Street heard shots being fired and responded around 1:25 a.m., according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. After an investigation, three people were arrested on firearms charges.

None of the three people arrested are residents of Northboro, he said, and they’re expected to be arraigned Monday in Westboro District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northboro police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

