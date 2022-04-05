BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men are facing charges of grave desecration after allegedly stealing a murdered teen’s headstone from a Boston cemetery, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

The three men allegedly stole the headstone of a teen murdered in 2017 from the Oak Lawn Cemetery on March 29, the DA’s office said. That theft followed another larceny of a headstone of a teen murdered in 2015.

Jiovanny Matos, 22; Tyrese Sealy, 20; and Tyler Greene-Davis, 22, were arraigned West Roxbury District Court on charges of malicious destruction of property, larceny of more than $1,200 and desecration of a place of burial, officials said. Matos was held on $50,000 bail and bail was set at $7,500 for Sealy and $10,000 for Greene-Davis.

