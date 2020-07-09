DA: 3 NY residents arrested after Wakefield drug bust yields 8 kilos of ecstasy

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three New York residents are facing criminal charges after a massive drug bust in Wakefield yielded more than eight kilograms of ecstasy, authorities announced Thursday.

Xaio Yang Wu, 20, of Brooklyn, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, while Jinhang Liu, 32, also of Brooklyn, and Yongxia Zheng, 33, of Flushing, have been charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The suspects had allegedly traveled from New York to take possession of a package that had been mailed from Germany to a UPS store in Wakefield, Ryan’s office said.

State and local authorities busted the men as they arrived at the store on Wednesday.

Authorities launched an investigation on June 29 after they seized a package containing about 8,053 grams of crystallized MDMA at JFK Airport in New York.

The package was said to have been destined for the same UPS store.

All three suspects were arraigned virtually in Malden District Court on Thursday.

