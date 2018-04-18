DA: 3-year-old boy dies after falling into pool in Woburn

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - A 3-year-old boy has died after he fell into a swimming pool in Woburn, the Middlesex County District Attorney said.

Woburn police responded to a house on Marlborough Road after receiving a report of a missing child Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Family members said they had last seen the boy at 3:30 p.m.

Officers searched the area and soon discovered the boy in the home’s backyard swimming pool, which was uncovered and partially filled with dirty water and leaves, police said.

Officials transported the unresponsive child to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected. The DA said a preliminary investigation suggests the boy had been submerged in the pool for an extended period of time.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)