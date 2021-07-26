PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a Plymouth pond last week has died, officials announced Monday.

The toddler, later identified as Jonathan Hackett, was pulled from a body of water on Hedges Pond Road around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

He was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

​The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

