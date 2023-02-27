BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the area of 54 North Main Street in Brockton Sunday night, according to the Plymouth County DA’s Office.

Officers responded to a building on the corner of Spring Street just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say a 33-year-old man was killed.

At least six Brockton police cruisers were on scene Sunday night with assistance from Massachusetts State Police. Officers taped off a large section around the building and a K9 was there sniffing around the property.

The investigation appears to be at Father Bill’s and MainSpring shelter, which provides emergency housing for individuals and families. However, there is no word on how or if the shelter is involved in the investigation.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)