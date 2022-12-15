LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say four more arrests have been made in connection with the disruption of a large scale drug trafficking and firearms operation in Lowell earlier this month.

As part of the ongoing investigation, four more people have arrested and charged in connection with their role in the operation, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle announced Thursday.

Garrett McCann, 23, of Lowell, has been charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, trafficking in cocaine more than 100 grams, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license.

Chad McCann, 29, of Lowell, has been charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws, trafficking in firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license.

Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, of Lowell, has been charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Luis Rosaly Febo, 38, of Lowell, has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

An approximate total of the combined seizures from this investigation include:

5.75 kilograms of cocaine

538 grams of fentanyl

16 grams of oxycodone pills

90 grams Xanax pills

21 grams methamphetamine Pills

Over $175,000

15 firearms

