DA: 5 Mass. men arrested in targeted child pornography sweep

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Massachusetts men have been arrested over the last two months as the result of a joint child pornography investigation involving numerous law enforcement agencies, officials announced Monday.

The investigation was spearheaded by Taunton Police Officer and Homeland Security Investigations task force officer Randy DeMello and involved the support of the Boston Field Office of Homeland Security’s Cyber Crime Unit, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Christopher Dahlbeck, 31, of Attleboro, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography after a search warrant executed at his home on April 10 allegedly uncovered multiple videos on his computer.

Bernard Croteau, 64, of Fairhaven, was arraigned in New Bedford District Court on charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography after police say a search warrant executed at his home on April 11 uncovered numerous files and graphic videos.

Brent Rainey, 49, of Fall River, was arraigned in Fall River District Court on charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography after a search warrant executed at his home on April 18 led to the recovery of dozens of files on his laptop.

Stephen Nazario, 50, of Fall River, was arraigned in Fall River District Court on two counts of possessing child pornography after a search warrant executed at his home on April 25 allegedly revealed images and videos on his cellphone.

Allen Fumo, 44, of New Bedford, was arraigned in New Bedford District Court on two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of disseminating child pornography after more than 1,000 images were allegedly found during the execution of a search warrant on June 4.

In a statement, Quinn said, “This is an example of bringing various law enforcement agencies together to target and combat a very serious issue in our country. We will continue to work together to apprehend individuals who possess and disseminate child pornography for their own personal gratification.”

