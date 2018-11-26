METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman accused of assaulting two other women at a Methuen home Sunday, resulting in the death of a 63-year-old who tried breaking up the fight, is set to face a judge Monday.

Modesta Gomez is expected in Lawrence District Court to answer to the charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault and battery, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to 21 Bicknell Ave. late Sunday evening for reports of a family fight found 63-year-old Martina Gomez unresponsive after she appeared to suffer from medical distress while trying to break up the fight, the DA’s office said.

Martina Gomez was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Monday to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The incident remains under investigation.

