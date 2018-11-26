DA: 63-year-old woman dies after trying to break up family fight in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Lawrence woman accused of assaulting two family members at a home in Methuen on Sunday, resulting in the death of her 63-year-old aunt who tried breaking up a fight, has been ordered held without bail.

Modesta Gomez was arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court on charges including assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault and battery.

A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

Officers responding to a reported family fight at 21 Bicknell Ave. about 10 p.m. found Martina Gomez unresponsive after apparently suffering a medical episode while breaking up the fight, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s Office.

Modesta Gomez showed up at the home to attack her cousin following a feud that started on Snapchat, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police that Modesta Gomez smashed her aunt’s face off of a door, repeatedly closed it on her torso and pulled her hair when she tried to intervene.

Martina Gomez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Monday to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Modesta Gomez is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 30.

