TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old man prompted a SWAT standoff after he fatally shot his wife outside their Taunton home on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Bay Street just before 9 p.m. found 71-year-old Dianne Silveira had been shot in the driveway, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

She was rushed to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

Following the shooting, the suspect, 86-year-old Edmund Silveira, fled back inside the residence the couple had shared, the DA’s office said.

A SWAT team arrived and established a perimeter around the house before deploying a tactical robot into the home.

It was determined that Edmund Silveira was unconscious with what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds to his wrist and neck, the DA’s office added.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

Edmund Silveira is currently facing a charge of assault and battery by means of a firearm but the DA’s office says this charge will be upgraded.

He is set to be arraigned once he is medically cleared.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox