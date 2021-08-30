TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old man prompted a SWAT standoff after he fatally shot his wife outside their Taunton home on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Bay Street just before 9 p.m. found 71-year-old Dianne Silveira had been shot in the driveway, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

She was rushed to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

Following the shooting, the suspect, 86-year-old Edmund Silveira, fled back inside the residence the couple had shared, the DA’s office said.

A SWAT team arrived and established a perimeter around the house before deploying a tactical robot into the home.

It was determined that Edmund Silveira was unconscious with what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds to his wrist and neck, the DA’s office added.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

Edmund Silveira is currently facing a charge of assault and battery by means of a firearm but the DA’s office says this charge will be upgraded.

He is set to be arraigned once he is medically cleared.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

