TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife in Taunton.

The Bristol District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Edmund Silveria’s charge of assault and battery by means of a firearm had been upgraded to murder.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Bay Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday found 71-year-old Dianne Silveira had been shot in the driveway, the DA’s office said.

She was rushed to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

Following the shooting, the suspect, identified as her husband, fled back inside their residence, the DA’s office said.

A SWAT team arrived and established a perimeter around the house before deploying a tactical robot into the home.

It was determined that Edmund Silveira was unconscious with what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds to his wrist and neck, the DA’s office added.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

Edmund Silveria is set to be arraigned once he is medically cleared.

