DA: Abington man indicted on slew of child rape charges

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old Abington man has been indicted on a slew of child rape charges, authorities announced Monday.

A grand jury returned indictments charging Scott McCaffrey with six counts of aggravated rape of a child, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, dissemination of harmful matter to a minor and lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

In January, the female victim told Cruz’s office that McCaffrey had sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions from 2014 through 2015, authorities said.

McCaffrey was later tracked to an address in Florida and taken into custody after Abington police secured an arrest warrant.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCaffrey’s extradition back to Massachusetts was delayed.

He is slated to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)