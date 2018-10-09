DA: Acton man viciously stabbed by son with scissors has died

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man stabbed during an alleged altercation with his son in Acton has died, officials say.

John DiCristina, 57, died as a result of injuries sustained during the fight with his son, Benjamin DiCristina, 25, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows.

Benjamin DiCristina, 25, is suspected of stabbing his parents and girlfriend with scissors at a home on a quiet street in Acton last Thursday night and was arraigned on attempted murder charges the following day, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Haynes Court for a 911 call for reports of an unconscious male around 10:30 p.m. found three people suffering from stab wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Benjamin DiCristina was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and strangulation.

The investigation remains open and ongoing and Benjamin DiCristina could face additional charges.

