DA advises police about suspect charged with stockpiling weapons, impersonating officer

(WHDH) — Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz held a press conference Wednesday to warn local authorities about a Duxbury EMT charged with stockpiling weapons and impersonating a police officer because he allegedly violated the terms of his release.

Because Christopher Barlow, 21, is charged with such serious crimes, Cruz said he felt a sense of urgency to warn police departments in Plymouth County.

“He’s been indicted on very serious charges,” Cruz said. “Because of the fact that we are living in challenging times, I feel that the people in charge of protecting our communities, our dedicated officers, the police chiefs, they should know about these cases.”

Barlow was initially arrested in June after a family member tipped off police that he was collecting a slew of weapons, including rifles and the explosive thermite.

The college student had been working as an EMT, but also tried to pass himself off as a federal agent, according to investigators.

Barlow was released from custody on Feb. 16. Cruz says he learned Tuesday that Barlow had been visiting areas not approved by the court, which included a school.

A judge denied Cruz’s request to take Barlow back into custody. There is no credible threat against the community, according to Cruz.

Barlow is due back in court in March for a pretrial hearing.

