DA: Alleged carjacker shot dead by officers in Newbury after ramming cruisers

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who allegedly stole multiple cars was shot to death by officers in Newbury after he rammed cruisers with a stolen BMW, officials said.

Troopers on patrol in Newbury found a BMW that a man allegedly stole from a dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire after stabbing an employee, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. The dealership tracked the BMW and reported its location to police, Blodgett said.

When troopers and Newbury police officers approached the suspect at a gas station on Central Street, the man tried to escape by ramming the BMW into two cruisers, Blodgett said. Officers got out of the cruisers and told the man to leave the car, and at least one officer or trooper shot at the man, Blodgett said.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead. No troopers were injured.

A knife believed to have been used in the robbery from the dealership was found in the BMW, police said.

“It was kind of scary because they’re going behind they’re vehicles, and I thought ‘Wow, there’s a shooter over there,'” said neighbor Terri Bowles. “It was scary.”

The suspect who allegedly stole the BMW is suspected in a previous carjacking of an elderly woman in Lowell on Sunday before the BMW was stolen, Blodgett said, and is being investigated as a suspect in a Boston carjacking as well.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

