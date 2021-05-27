FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man is now facing murder charges in connection with a triple shooting in Fall River lat week that claimed the lives of a 14-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man.

Jeremy Holmes, who was already in custody for the triple shooting, is now facing two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery by means of a firearm, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Thursday.

The Fall River man is also still charged with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, Quinn added.

Holmes is slated to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Fall River District Court on the new charges.

Officers responding to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Griffin Park around 4:20 p.m. on May 18 found Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, of Fall River and Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, of Fall River, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

The victims were taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital, respectively, where they were both pronounced dead.

A third shooting victim, identified as a 19-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital via a private vehicle before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment, the DA’s office said.

He is expected to recover.

Holmes was taken into custody without incident last Friday around 8:15 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Burlington in connection with the triple shooting.

Dana Mazyck, 21, of Fall River, was arrested Tuesday in Fall River in connection with the incident and is facing charges of carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, the DA’s office added.

“The facts of this case are very disturbing and tragic, especially since it involves very young individuals,” Quinn said. “It is particularly concerning that residents of the Corky Row section of Fall River cannot feel secure in their own neighborhood at 4:00 in the afternoon, and were subjected to multiple rounds of gunfire that took two lives and injured a third person. Given the time of day and the number of people in the park, it is very fortunate that more people were not killed or injured. The investigation is ongoing.​”

