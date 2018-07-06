DA: Armed carjacker sentenced to 5 to 7 years in prison

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bellingham man who carjacked an elderly North Attleboro woman last year has been sentenced to five to seven years behind bars, officials said.

Robert Parker pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week to a multi-count indictment charging him with armed carjacking, assault and battery with a dangerous on a person over the age of 60, burning of a motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy, according to a spokesman for Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

On Nov. 20, 2017, Parker entered the Briggs Nursery and put a knife to the neck of a 78-year-old woman before stealing her car in the hopes of robbing a bank. He later abandoned the car at Bishop Feehan High School and set it on fire with gasoline.

“The conduct of the defendant in this case is outrageous. He imperiled the life of an innocent 78-year-old woman to rob a bank and then set her car on fire,” Quinn said in a statement. “Conduct like this cannot be tolerated and a longer sentence should have been imposed by the court in this case.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)