DA: Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by state police following standoff in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed robbery suspect who stole a Rockland police cruiser and led authorities two wild chases was fatally shot by a state police STOP Team member Friday morning following a standoff in Quincy, officials said.

The 36-year-old man, whose name has not been released, tried to get out of the cruiser with a patrol rifle in his hand near the BJ’s gas station on Burgin Parkway when the officer opened fire, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

About three hours earlier, police say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a 7-Eleven in Rockland while armed with a handgun before fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.

Neighbors on Brookside Road told Toni Bono the suspect frantically tried to get into a number of homes.

“He said that he got jumped by two kids and then asked to come in and they all said no and then the last lady was like, ‘I’ll call the police,’ and when she said that, he ran to the woods,” she said.

The suspect then stole a Rockland police cruiser before leading officers on a chase into Quincy, hitting several cruisers in the process, Morrissey said.

An Abington police officer lost control of his cruiser during the chase and crashed into a utility pole.

Multiple agencies surrounded the Rockland police cruiser near Exit 42 on Burgin Parkway as a state police STOP Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The suspect was able to take off again but was soon stopped near the BJ’s gas station.

The situation temporarily impacted Red Line and commuter rail service and led to road closures in the surrounding area.

No additional information has been released.

