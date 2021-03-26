DA: Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by state police following standoff in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed robbery suspect who stole a Rockland police cruiser and led authorities two wild chases was fatally shot by a state police STOP Team member Friday morning following a standoff in Quincy, officials said.

The 36-year-old man, whose name has not been released, tried to get out of the cruiser with a patrol rifle in his hand near the BJ’s gas station on Burgin Parkway when the officer opened fire, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

About three hours earlier, police say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a 7-Eleven in Rockland while armed with a handgun before fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.

Neighbors on Brookside Road told Toni Bono the suspect frantically tried to get into a number of homes.

“He said that he got jumped by two kids and then asked to come in and they all said no and then the last lady was like, ‘I’ll call the police,’ and when she said that, he ran to the woods,” she said.

The suspect then stole a Rockland police cruiser before leading officers on a chase into Quincy, hitting several cruisers in the process, Morrissey said.

An Abington police officer lost control of his cruiser during the chase and crashed into a utility pole.

Multiple agencies surrounded the Rockland police cruiser near Exit 42 on Burgin Parkway as a state police STOP Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The suspect was able to take off again but was soon stopped near the BJ’s gas station.

The situation temporarily impacted Red Line and commuter rail service and led to road closures in the surrounding area.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE Situation on Burgin Parkway in Quincy resulted in officer-involved shooting of an adult male suspect. Troopers and medics rendered first aid on scene. Suspect transported to hospital by ambulance. Investigation by Norfolk DA & MSP ongoing. Updates when appropriate. https://t.co/7rxF67yUCU — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

Red Line Update: Police have released service and shuttle buses are being phased out at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 26, 2021

UPDATE Active situation in Quincy is over. There is no threat to public. We will update with more information when appropriate. https://t.co/GSrAyjIgCH — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

UPDATE FOR MEDIA This is a fluid situation and suspect is armed. We are asking media outlets to stage at the Star market parking lot on Burgin Parkway. Media are directed to back off from the area where the vehicle is stopped and stage in the star market lot. Thank you. https://t.co/yMbj6iTUkN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

UPDATE Suspect still in vehicle, has moved vehicle to Burgin Parkway in area of Quincy St. Vehicle blocked in by MSP STOP Team and negotiations ongoing. We will continue to talk to the suspect. We are prepared for a lengthy negotiation. https://t.co/crOZbR8vNT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

Suspect is now stopped on Burgin Pkwy by the BJ’s Gas Station. Traffic impacted in area. MBTA requested to shut down red line and commuter service in the immediate area. https://t.co/RgdK1vjEIV — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) March 26, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

