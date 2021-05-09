DA: Armed suspect fatally shot by police in Leicester after ramming police station with vehicle, pointing rifle at officers

An armed suspect who drove at the Leicester police station before reportedly exiting his vehicle with a weapon was fatally shot by a Leicester officer Sunday morning, officials said.

Police responded to the station at 90 S. Main Street at 6:13 a.m. after receiving a call from a Worcester Emergency Communications Center dispatcher who saw the man repeatedly ramming the SUV into the station’s closed doors on surveillance video, according to authorities. The suspect had gotten nearly his entire vehicle inside of the police station.

Upon arrival, officers found the man exiting the vehicle and pointing what appeared to be a rifle at police, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early.

Officers then shot the man, whose name has not yet been released, before immediately rendering medical aid. The suspect, described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, was then taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was known to police and had an upcoming court date for a traffic violation, according to District Attorney Early.

Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica said no officers were injured and this appears to be an isolated incident. The two officers involved in the shooting are currently on leave pending the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.