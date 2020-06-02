DA: Arraignments underway following citywide protests but process is slow

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that arraignments are underway for the people arrested in connection to the citywide protests held in Boston on Friday and Sunday.

The office said they will be arraigning all individuals charged with malicious destruction of property, looting, and other acts of violence in accordance with police reports, according to a release.

Those charged with lesser crimes will face a judge only if their history with the court requires such action.

The release stated that the process of making recommendations to the court for bail and/or conditions of release has been slowed due to the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, 10 people have been arraigned eight of whom have been continued for further arraignment.

Dozens of cases remain at this time.

In the statement, D.A. Rachael Rollins wrote in part:

“Violence against all human beings – those perpetrated against the police and by the police – is unacceptable and will be prosecuted in Suffolk County. We cannot honor George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Tayler, Tony McDade, David McAtee – all victims of violence – by perpetuating more violence. That does not honor their memory and legacy. But for all of those asking for peace, I ask: what are you doing for justice?”

Eight adults were arrested during protests on Friday and six of them were arraigned in the Central Division of the BMC on a variety of charges; two adults arrested on that date will appear in the Roxbury Division of the BMC, currently scheduled for August 3, 2020, and one juvenile is expected to appear in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)