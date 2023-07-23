NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in New Bedford that left a police officer hospitalized, the district attorney said.

New Bedford police, with support of state police and others, arrested Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado,20, of New Bedford, in connection with the shooting, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Vasconcelos-Furtado is expected to be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court.

The detective sustained an injury from a gunshot in the area of Rivet and Orchard streets around 8:45 p.m. and was rushed to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to New Bedford police.

No additional information was immediately available.

