DA: Arrest made in murder of homeless woman pulled from Lawrence river

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man will be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in the Spicket River in Lawrence, officials said.

Giovanni Lebron, 24, of Lawrence, will be arraigned on a murder charge in Lawrence District Court in connection with the death of a homeless woman whose body was pulled from the river near Manchester Street Park on Tuesday, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

