DA: Arrest made in murders of mother, 3 children in West Brookfield

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with the horrific murders of a mother and her three young children in West Brookfield earlier this year, officials said.

The arrest in connection with the stabbing and burning deaths of Sara Bermudez, 38, and her three children, Madison, 8, James, 6, and Michael, 2, will be announced at noon Wednesday outside of East Brookfield District Court, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Officers responding to Bermudez’s Old Warren Road home on March 1 found all four bodies stabbed and burned in an upstairs bedroom, police said.

Mathew Locke, of Ware, was later charged with interfering with a murder investigation after telling police Bermudez’s husband told him that members of the MS-13 gang were responsible for the murders.

