METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to find a child rapist who cut off his GPS bracelet and fled authorities three weeks ago, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen, was convicted of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child on April 14, but fled during three days into his trial, the DA’s office said. He cut off his GPS bracelet in the area of North Street in Andover and officials have been unable to find him, the DA’s office said.

Corbin is described as a 5-foot 11-inch 160-pound white man with blond hair and blue eyes, officials said, and he has ties to Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill and Hudson, New Hampshire. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 978-538-6180.

Corbin was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old who were known to him, on multiple occasions in 2017 at a Lexington residence and a motel in Bedford.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)