ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who repeatedly raped a teenage girl has been sentenced to state prison, officials said.

Judge Raffi Yessayan sentenced Jason White, 40, to 15 to 18 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Wednesday.

White had pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on Dec. 21 to three counts of rape of a child – aggravated by age, and one count each of assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, lewd and lascivious behavior, and witness intimidation, Quinn said.

White, who gained access to the girl by dating her mother, raped the victim at least twice a week during the summer and fall of 2018, Quinn added.

He also allegedly tried to get the victim to lie to forensic interviewers with the Children’s Advocacy Center during the investigation.

“The repeated sexual abuse committed by the defendant against the young victim is reprehensible,” Quinn said. “The sentence imposed by the court is more than justified. I hope this gives the victim some closure and she can move forward with her life.”

Following White’s state prison sentence, he will be placed on supervised probation for an additional 10 years.

