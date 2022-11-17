BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office has confirmed an investigation into the discovery of an apparent fetus or infant in a freezer in South Boston on Friday.

The death investigation was launched after 7NEWS sources say a cleaning person made the disturbing discovery in a building on East Broadway that contains several condos.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

