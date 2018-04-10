DA: Authorities investigating suspicious death in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Authorities in Fitchburg are investigating a suspicious death, a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said.

Massachusetts State Police and Fitchburg Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on Stoneybrook Road for a report of an unresponsive child.

Sources tell 7News that police are investigating the death of a young child in the home. Fire officials say two other children in the home, about 10-12 years of age, were taken to Leominster Hospital with breathing problems.

State Police tweeted just after 1 p.m. that an Air Wing helicopter, a K9 unit, members of the department’s crime scene services department, and detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office were assisting with the response.

Authorities spent a portion of the day searching for a person connected to the case.

No schools were placed on lockdown. A heavy police presence is still in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is available.

