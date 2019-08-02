DA: Autopsy conducted on Saoirse Kennedy Hill showed no trauma

In this Sept. 20, 2016, photo, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, right, granddaughter of Ethel Kennedy and her late husband Robert F. Kennedy, holds a relative's baby before a ceremony for naming the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, in Boston. Saoirse Kennedy Hill died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. She was 22. At left is U.S. Rep Joseph Kennedy III, D-Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An autopsy conducted on the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill, showed no trauma, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The Kennedy family confirmed Hill’s death in a statement Thursday night following reports that a person had been found unresponsive that day at the storied Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose.

Hill was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed Friday revealed “no trauma inconsistent with lifesaving measures,” the district attorney’s office said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the toxicology report.

Barnstable police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating Hill’s death.

