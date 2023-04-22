WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An infant died last week after first responders found the 5-month-old male baby unresponsive in a Waltham home, officials said.

On April 13, just before 2 p.m, the infant was found in a home on Leitha Street, which officials say is not the child’s home, and then transferred to Newton Wellesley Hospital.

No other information was provided, and the District Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

