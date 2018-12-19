DA: Beloved city official, mother of 3 shot and killed by estranged husband in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family members of a beloved Everett city official and church employee who police say was shot and killed by her estranged husband on Wednesday are mourning their loss and remembering the mother of three as a “lovely lady” who was “very involved in the community.”

Emilio Matarazzo, 55, of Peabody, turned himself over to police less than two hours after the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Ersilia Matarazzo, who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a vehicle parked in front of her parents’ Central Avenue home around 8:40 a.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Emilio Matarazzo is believed to have used either a shotgun or a long gun in the attack, Ryan said.

Ersilia Matarazzo was a member of the city’s Board of Registrars and Board of Assessors and was a second cousin of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr.

Ryan said authorities are aware of a recent court action involving the couple’s marriage.

Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzi, who said he knew her for years, described Ersilia Matarazzo as a “well-known” and “well-respected” member of the community who was actively involved in happenings at a local church.

“She was a lovely lady and very involved in the community,” he said. “I know she had been involved with St. Anthony’s Parish for a long time. I think she worked down there for at least 20 years.”

The brazen shooting prompted school officials to order Everett High School, George Keverian School, and Parlin Junior High School to go into a lockdown.

Emilio Matarazzo is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday in Malden District Court.

55 year old Emilio Matarazzo turned himself in to @everettpolicema after officials say he shot his wife in the chest. The two were going through a divorce. #7news pic.twitter.com/yKOyMsp9Wu — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 19, 2018

The victim in today’s fatal shooting in #Everett is Ersilia Matarazzo. Officials confirm this picture of her. Courtesy #KatyRogers. #7news pic.twitter.com/p7tJmjQlD2 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 19, 2018

Chief @everettpolicema say shooting victim is mom of 3 grown children, second cousin to @Mayor_DeMaria and on the board of assessors #7news pic.twitter.com/rtTab2yGe9 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 19, 2018

DA: husband under arrest after murdering his wife in everett this AM …suspect turned himself in to police at the station #7News pic.twitter.com/46LNiOjPkF — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)