DA: Body found in woods in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Woburn, officials said.

State troopers responding to an area just south of Sheridan Street about 12 p.m. found the body of a man in his 30s, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The man has not yet been identified.

The state medical examiner’s office is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

No additional details were immediately available.

