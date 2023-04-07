ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was found inside a burning vehicle in Rowley early Friday morning, according to Essex County DA Paul Tucker.

Officers responded to a report for a vehicle crashed on a private driveway at 935 Haverhill Street just before 1 a.m., the DA’s office said. First responders found the vehicle engulfed in flames with a single occupant dead inside.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Rowley Police Chief Scott Dumas said that about an hour prior to the crash, an officer spotted the same vehicle parked across town on Stackyard Road. The officer spoke with the driver, assessed the driver as capable of continuing to drive, and gave the driver directions back to the road leading to their home.

Dumas said the officer then followed the driver on Route 133 into Ipswich before alerting Ipswich Police that the vehicle was passing through their town.

Rowley Police say they had no further contact with the vehicle until receiving the crash report at the location back in Rowley.

The vehicle has no immediately known connection to the address where it crashed.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

