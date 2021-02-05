DA: Body of missing Lowell man recovered from brook

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing Lowell man was recovered Friday afternoon, officials said.

Saroun Kouch, 75, was reported missing from South Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday which prompted a Silver Alert and a response from state and local police departments.

He was found around 2 p.m. in a brook near the intersection of Lawrence Street at Whipple Street, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell police.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

