DA: Body of missing Mashpee teen positively identified in Florida

A body located last week in Florida has been positively identified as that of an 18-year-old who went missing from New Bedford, officials said.

Jalajhia Finklea of Mashpee was last seen getting into a man’s vehicle on Oct. 20, according to officials. A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be two gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Bristol District Attorney’s office.

Finklea’s body was found in a field off of Route 95 in Fellsmere, Florida last Wednesday, officials said.

The man she traveled with, identified as Luis Zaragoza, 37, of Florida, died during a confrontation with law enforcement officials who were trying to arrest him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Crestview, according to officials.

