DA: Body of teen found in burned-out home in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a teenage boy whose body was found in a burned-out home in Millbury on Saturday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Stone Road around 9 p.m. were greeted by a smoky fire in the living room before the body of a boy was found buried in rubble, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

Three other residents were able to escape the home but one person suffered burns to the face and arms while trying to extinguish the fire.

An autopsy has been planned to determine the cause and manner of the boy’s death.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is assisting with an investigation.

