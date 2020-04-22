WHATELY, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a woman who was reported missing last month was found inside a Whately home on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the house on River Road around 7:30 p.m. found Katelyn Gralinski, 34, deceased, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Gralinski was reported missing on March 27.

The Whately Fire Department also responded to the scene to extinguish a small fire unrelated to Gralinski’s death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner removed Gralinski’s body and will determine her cause of death through an autopsy.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

